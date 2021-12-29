AEW Tag title match added to Dynamite’s loaded TBS debut

AEW already had World champion Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson — the rematch of their classic draw at “Winter is Coming” on Dec. 15 — set for the first Dynamite on TBS next Wednesday.

The finals of the appropriately named TBS Title Tournament will also take place on that Jan. 5 show from Newark, New Jersey, a match we now know will pit Ruby Soho against Jade Cargill... with Cargill’s new friend Mercedes Martinez in her corner.

Now, Tony Khan’s added a Tag title match. There hasn’t been much build to this face vs. face clash, and there’s probably not much suspense about the outcome. But the thought of Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus throwing down with champs Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M is pretty darn exciting.

And if that’s not enough, Malakai Black will wrestle Brian Pillman, Jr. In all likelihood, that will go about as well for Flyin’ Brian as it did for his Varsity Blondes tag partner Griff Garrison. But Pillman is promising to show us a new version of himself, and Malakai still hasn’t revealed the House of Black’s newest recruit...

Sound like a good way to ring in the TBS era for AEW?