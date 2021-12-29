reDRagon is fine, but fka Undisputed Era doesn’t seem to be

Early on the Dec. 29 episode of Dynamite, Kyle O’Reilly asked his reDRagon partner Bobby Fish and Adam Cole’s SuperKliq teammates The Young Bucks to clear out so he could have a word with Cole. When the two last worked for the same company, they were trying to kill each other. Fish was the one who brought KOR to AEW, so Kyle and everyone else are wondering how they’ll get along now.

We found out in the main event. The trio who went by Undisputed ERA in WWE took on Best Friends & Orange Cassidy, and there were no signs of tension between O’Reilly and his old Future Shock tag partner. In fact, when Cassidy mounted his comeback, Kyle saved Cole from the follow-up to Stun Dog Millionaire, but later in the match he accidentally took out the Panama City Playboy with a kick.

The match was a showcase for what Fish & O’Reilly can do together, right up to their getting the win after hitting Chuck Taylor with their Chasing The Dragon tandem finisher. But as The Young Bucks came out to check on Cole, the story of the match was the brewing discontent between Boom Boy’s current friends and his previous team.

Drama! Kind of of the summer camp variety, but drama nonetheless.

