Chris Jericho returns, and Eddie Kingston ain’t happy about it

Daniel Garcia and 2point0 stole another win over an Eddie Kingston team on the Dec. 29 Dynamite, this time when Magic Matt Lee pinned Santana. And just like on Rampage, they followed that up with an assault, as Garcia knocked out Ortiz’s tag partner with the ring bell.

Kingston crawled back into the ring to help his friend, but it was clear he wouldn’t make it in time. Someone else did though... for the first time since Jeff Parker, Lee & Garcia took him out backstage, Chris Jericho was back. Inner Circle’s leader ran into clear the ring with his trusty bat.

.@Garciawrestling is a scoundrel, but @IAmJericho is back to even the odds #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BinE1o7MQp — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 30, 2021

The Mad King isn’t an Inner Circle Original though. And he isn’t sure he wants any help from Le Champion...

Issues with 2point0 and their son Daniel certainly haven’t been resolved, and now Eddie has friction with Jericho. If only he had another friend who could return and have his back...

