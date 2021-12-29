Ahead of his return to Dynamite, Jim Ross announces he’s cancer-free

This news isn’t surprising — when AEW announced last week that legendary announcer Jim Ross would return on the Dec. 29 Dynamite, we figured it meant things were going well with his skin cancer treatment. But that doesn’t make it any less welcome!

I’m CANCER FREE!



We did it!



See you tonight on #AEWDYNAMITE at 8 ET!



pic.twitter.com/4X9tmFtWTQ — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 29, 2021

JR’s been off television since late November as he underwent a course of radiation to address his second instance of skin cancer. Even at that point, Ross said he would be back for this week’s show in Jacksonville. Bai Gawd, the Okie is a man of his word.

With Ross back in the saddle, Taz exits the booth (at least on Wednesdays, he’s still a regular commentator Tuesdays on Dark, and Friday’s for Rampage). Tony Schiavone and Excalibur remain on the Dynamite team.

Welcome back, JR!

Now who’s ready to hear the legend grumble about referee Rick Knox and marvel at the disregard for rules on display during trios matches?