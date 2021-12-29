AEW Rewind: Ruby Soho passionate promo, Bobby Fish behind Adam Cole’s Christmas surprise, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped the reunion of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, & Kyle O’Reilly against Orange Cassidy, Trent, & Chuck Taylor, Ruby Soho advancing to the TBS Championship tournament final, Jade Cargill versus Thunder Rosa in the tournament semifinal, Eddie Kingston, Santana, & Ortiz fighting Daniel Garcia & 2point0, and Dynamite moving to TBS in January.

The star of this video was Soho delivering a passionate promo backstage after advancing past Nyla Rose.

Soho: I’ve been through three of the toughest broads in this company. This road leading to the finals, this finally grabbing championship gold after YEARS of being stepped on goes long before that. So, I don’t give a damn if it’s Thunder Rosa or Jade. This is way more personal than whoever I’m standing across the ring from. This is 11 years. I am going to become your first-ever TBS champion.

Tony Khan added a ten-man tag to Dynamite. Lucha Bros, Jurassic Express, & Christian Cage will rumble with FTR, Private Party, & Matt Hardy.

Cody Rhodes didn’t let burns from superplexing Andrade through a flaming table stop him from winning the TNT Championship.

For Andrade, he’s ringing in the new year with a new designer mask.

FTR still can’t get a fair shake from shoddy officiating.

Don’t let Christmas distract you from the fact that Sting nor Darby were legal when they attacked a bloodied and heroic Dax who sacrificed himself to save an obviously compromised Maxwell.



Justice for #MJFTR https://t.co/WH3aPNOXgR — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) December 25, 2021

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss had a badass blow-off to their feud of false friendship in a no DQ, no count out, no rules match. The fight was aggressive, physical, and painful. Top spots were Kiss with a flying splash off a ladder onto Kayla Rossi and Janela through a table and the finish of Janela with a piledriver off the stage through a table to win. If you are invested in this feud, then you should enjoy watching the match on Dark.

It was nothing short of beautiful brutality between @JANELABABY and @SonnyKissXO, but it was the #BadBoy that came out with the tremendous hard-fought victory at #AEWDark tonight.



Catch up on this match and all the action from #AEWDark right here!

▶️ https://t.co/BBNjHLCGXD pic.twitter.com/fjdb2Lm4Uc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2021

Also of note, Shawn Spears tried to convince Wardlow that one powerbomb was enough in these squash matches. Wardlow questioned Spears’ need for chairshots. Spears understood and stepped back to allow Wardlow a chance to shine on his own. Wardlow crushed Casanova with four powerbombs. Anthony Greene received more mic time with the aim to prove Tony Nese is a premier ass-wipe. Greene held his own for a while, but Nese kicked it up a notch in victory to show why he is the Premier Athlete.

In a pair of mini feuds for tag team action, the Acclaimed withstood an early surge of ferocity from Bear Country to chop the knee for a roll-up win and Best Friends prevailed over the Wingmen on a superman punch from Orange Cassidy. Both those bouts were a good time with chaotic fisticuffs.

Being the Elite

“Christmas Surprise” - Being The Elite, Ep. 287 (here) featured:

Trent approached Wheeler Yuta about taking his place when he was gone. He deadpan joked that Yuta could leave now.

Merry Christmas from the Young Bucks in the airport. Matt Jackson was excited to see Adam Cole’s surprise. In the meantime, time for sneaker shopping.

2point0 and Daniel Garcia said grace for their meal. Brandon Cutler confronted them about not defending the BTE Championship. Cutler forced a best-of-7 in Rock, Paper, Scissors for Matt Lee against Garcia. Lee mounted an epic comeback after being down 2-0 then called out Renee Paquette.

Ryan Nemeth was in the actor studio with a fake mustache trying for an audition. His facial hair fell off while delivering a monologue.

JD Drake tried to pay off Leva Bates to stay away from Peter Avalon. He was tired of seeing her lead Peter on. Bates was offended, stole the money, and stated that she would not leave Avalon alone.

Highlights from Kyle O’Reilly’s surprise debut on Dynamite.

Backstage, Cole explained his Christmas surprise to the Bucks. Bobby Fish set it all up. Cole tried to convince the Bucks that they could become a dangerous five-man ultimate supergroup taking over AEW. Cole was elated about the possibilities for domination, but the Bucks weren’t so keen. They wished Cole a merry Christmas and exited the room.

That closing scene showed the plot thickening a little for the confusing reactions from the Elite when O’Reilly appeared. With Fish behind the arrival of O’Reilly, that does explain Cole’s immediate indecision. The Bucks are still weenies dragging out their emotional story, so who knows how long this soap opera will last. It should only be a matter of time before the tension festers and we see Young Bucks versus reDRagon in AEW.

We’ll close with Dr. Britt Baker DMD opening a box of her bloody head action figures.

The toy is available on Ringside Collectibles.