Christmas brings Rampage its best rating since ‘Grand Slam’

There were pros and cons for Rampage last weekend.

Being bumped out of your usual time slot is never ideal, but when your regular time slot stinks — and falls on Christmas Eve — turns out it can be a good thing. Tony Khan also looked to make the most of airing an hour earlier on Christmas night (9pm ET on Dec. 25) , loading up the show with fan favorites like Jungle Boy and HOOK, plus a TNT title match featuring the EVP many love to hate, Cody Rhodes.

It paid off. Not only was Rampage’s audience of 589K and 18-49 year old rating of .26 up from the Friday before, it was the best viewership number since Nov. 5, and the best demo one since ‘Grand Slam’ back in September. It made the show 25th out of cable originals for TNT last Saturday, and everything in front of it was sports, an animated holiday classic, or one of the WarnerMedia channels airings of A Christmas Story.

That’ll be tricky to build on when the show is not only back on Fridays at 10pm ET this week, but that Friday also happens to be New Year’s Eve. Hopefully the Dec. 25 show hooked (pun totally intended) some new fans who’ll come back in 2022, though.

