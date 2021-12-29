Hangman Page wants orange juice and milk mixed together as a pre-made beverage

AEW asked their wrestlers to offer bold predictions for the move of Dynamite to TBS in January. Most are about winning championships, but there are a few worth comedy gold.

First on this list is Hangman Page with the desire to see orange juice and milk made together, so he doesn’t have to keep mixing them. Wait, what? Orange juice and milk together? Eww, sounds gross, however, orange creamsicles are extremely delicious. Hangman may be on to something. It makes me wonder what would happen if cows only ate oranges.

I’m also curious what Hangman would call this concoction. He has a pretty good nose for marketing, evidenced by the idea of referring to lab-grown meat as farmless.

i feel like when that lab-grown meat hits the grocery store they should market it as ‘farmless’ because that sounds way more like something you’d wanna eat and not like an evil scientist concocted sirloin. merry christmas. — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) December 27, 2021

Check out the rest of AEW wrestlers’ bold predictions.

While we're packing boxes for the move to @TBSNetwork, here are some of the bolder predictions AEW's best have for 2022 pic.twitter.com/lgpusxcyCD — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 28, 2021

Hangman Page: Finally make orange juice and milk together

MJF: Make CM Punk like look a little b*tch

Thunder Rosa: Will become AEW women’s champion

Jade Cargill: Win TBS Championship

Ricky Starks: Become new TNT Champion on Dynamite

The other batch of bold predictions were released before Friday night Rampage. Unfortunately for Sammy Guevara, his prediction of defending the TNT Championship every week is already spoiled after he lost the title to Cody Rhodes.

The gem of that batch was Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page with dreams of a buddy cop sitcom. The premise is to win the tag titles, wear them, pull guns out, and solve crime. I’d watch that. Christian Cage also has sitcom goals. His plan is to make his show’s ratings so big that it forces the cancellation of the sitcom from Sky and Page. Christian is an evil genius.

Take a gander at the rest of the predictions.

We asked our wrestlers for some bold predictions ahead of #AEWDynamite moving to @TBSNetwork in 2022. Which one do you think is coming true pic.twitter.com/Nxwb347GGl — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 23, 2021

Sammy Guevara: Defend the TNT Championship every week on TBS

Ruby Soho: The Runaway is going to run the women’s division

Wardlow: TBS will receive its most viewers when he is on TV for Dynamite

Adam Cole: See the Elite continue taking over

Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page: Buddy cop sitcom

Jungle Boy: Gold for Jurassic Express

CM Punk: Wearing AEW gold around his waist

Eddie Kingston: Still alive and wrestling

Christian Cage: His own sitcom on TBS with ratings so big that it gets the Sky & Page sitcom canceled

Dr. Britt Baker DMD: Dynamite will always be TBS as The Britt Show

Which predictions do you think will come true? Have you ever tried milk and orange juice mixed together as a fresh beverage? Would you watch a buddy cop sitcom with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page?