AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Dec. 29, 2021): New Year’s Smash

This week’s New Year’s Smash show is the last Dynamite on TNT, and comes our way from the familiar confines of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Jim Ross returns to the announce desk, and Kyle O’Reilly makes his in-ring debut teaming with Adam Cole & Bobby Fish against Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent? Beretta. Ruby Soho’s opponent for the TBS championship will be set after Jade Cargill battles Thunder Rosa in a tournament semi-final bout. Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz take on Daniel Garcia & 2point0... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 29