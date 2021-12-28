Watch AEW Dark Episode 123

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 28, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Joey Janela vs. Sonny Kiss

Anthony Greene vs. Tony Nese

Bear Country vs. The Acclaimed

Casanova vs. Wardlow

KiLynn King vs. The Bunny

The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi vs. Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta

Reka Tehaka vs. Dark Order’s Anna Jay

Shawna Reed vs. Diamanté

Skye Blue vs. Ashley D’Amboise

The Blade vs. Toa Liona

Enjoy the show!