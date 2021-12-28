Watch AEW Dark Episode 123

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 28, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Joey Janela vs. Sonny Kiss
- Anthony Greene vs. Tony Nese
- Bear Country vs. The Acclaimed
- Casanova vs. Wardlow
- KiLynn King vs. The Bunny
- The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi vs. Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta
- Reka Tehaka vs. Dark Order’s Anna Jay
- Shawna Reed vs. Diamanté
- Skye Blue vs. Ashley D’Amboise
- The Blade vs. Toa Liona
Enjoy the show!
