Watch AEW Dark Episode 123

By Geno Mrosko
The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 28, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

  • Joey Janela vs. Sonny Kiss
  • Anthony Greene vs. Tony Nese
  • Bear Country vs. The Acclaimed
  • Casanova vs. Wardlow
  • KiLynn King vs. The Bunny
  • The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi vs. Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta
  • Reka Tehaka vs. Dark Order’s Anna Jay
  • Shawna Reed vs. Diamanté
  • Skye Blue vs. Ashley D’Amboise
  • The Blade vs. Toa Liona

Enjoy the show!

