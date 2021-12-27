 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 43

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Dec. 27, 2021) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Matt Hardy vs. Darius Lockhart
  • Santana & Ortiz vs. Movie Myk & Alexander Moss
  • Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Mo
  • Anthony Ogogo vs. Duncan Mitchell
  • Diamanté & Emi Sakura vs. Tay Conti & Anna Jay
  • Fodder & Jr Miller & Brandon Scott vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10
  • Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & Alan “5” Angels vs. Gunn Club
  • Lee Moriarty vs. Shawn Spears

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...