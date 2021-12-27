Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 43

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Dec. 27, 2021) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Matt Hardy vs. Darius Lockhart
- Santana & Ortiz vs. Movie Myk & Alexander Moss
- Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Mo
- Anthony Ogogo vs. Duncan Mitchell
- Diamanté & Emi Sakura vs. Tay Conti & Anna Jay
- Fodder & Jr Miller & Brandon Scott vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10
- Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & Alan “5” Angels vs. Gunn Club
- Lee Moriarty vs. Shawn Spears
Enjoy the show!
