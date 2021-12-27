At long last, the groundwork has been laid for Sting vs. Dwight Schrute

2021 has not been my favorite year. In a lot of ways, it’s been like 2020: The Sequel.

But a source of joy the past couple years — at least for me — has been Sting’s AEW run. The WCW legend and WWE Hall of Famer’s match with CM Punk & Darby Allin against MJF & FTR last Wednesday (Dec. 22) on Dynamite was a great example of how much fun the Stinger’s career resurrection has been. And while his brief Twitter interaction with actor Rainn Wilson over the weekend probably won’t ever be anything but a brief Twitter interaction...

Someday I will wrestle Sting. And I will win. You can bet on it. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) December 25, 2021

I may have to break out the Flying Toe Hold. You don’t even want to know. https://t.co/OHbp5Y5cWN — Sting (@Sting) December 27, 2021

... I’m going to hold out hope that 2022 gives us Sting vs. Dwight Schrute.

I’ll also accept Wilson as Frank/Crimson Bolt, his character from James Gunn’s dark comedy masterpiece (IMHO), Super. Heck, Rainn is from Seattle. Book him to tag with Bryan Danielson as himself against Sting & Darby.

No matter how Tony Khan puts the match together, my money is on The Icon. I will give Wilson a little scouting report on Sting’s Flying Toe Hold, though:

I’m telling y’all. 2022 is looking up!