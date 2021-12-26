 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The wrestling world remembers Brodie Lee on the anniversary of his death

By Geno Mrosko
It’s been one year since Brodie Lee, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, and Jon Huber to his family, died due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was a beloved family man who made a great impact in an unbelievable number of people’s lives, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and support for his family in the time following his death. The pro wrestling world has done its best to preserve his memory, and today many are remembering and honoring his legacy:

There are many, many more and I encourage you to seek them out. They won’t be hard to find, as they are pouring in from all across the pro wrestling landscape. It’s a testament to the kind of man he was. You will feel sadness, and likely grief, but you will also be reminded of what makes this life worth living. Brodie Lee brought joy to so many, and they are all better off for having known him.

May we all strive to do the same for others.

