The wrestling world remembers Brodie Lee on the anniversary of his death

It’s been one year since Brodie Lee, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, and Jon Huber to his family, died due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was a beloved family man who made a great impact in an unbelievable number of people’s lives, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and support for his family in the time following his death. The pro wrestling world has done its best to preserve his memory, and today many are remembering and honoring his legacy:

Today marks 1 year since the passing of Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Today we honor Jon’s remarkable legacy in and out of the ring with match clips, photos and memories. Please join us by sharing your favorite Big Rig memories. #BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/j9XPD5b3Lx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2021

Take a second today. https://t.co/esxVY4CSai — Austin Creed - King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 26, 2021

Yeah

Yeah

Yeah — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 26, 2021

I keep this on my wall as a reminder to try and be as good a father as Jon was. #BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/z8lkikO3vt — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) December 26, 2021

It’s cliche to say. But it’s the truth-

I would not be where I am today without Brodie. Very thankful for my Dark Order family. #BrodieLeeForever — Anna Jay (@annajay___) December 26, 2021

This is one of my favorite photos. Actually any photo from this day.



He always said it was one of the coolest days he ever had https://t.co/YkM6PH7Ka5 — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) December 26, 2021

There are many, many more and I encourage you to seek them out. They won’t be hard to find, as they are pouring in from all across the pro wrestling landscape. It’s a testament to the kind of man he was. You will feel sadness, and likely grief, but you will also be reminded of what makes this life worth living. Brodie Lee brought joy to so many, and they are all better off for having known him.

May we all strive to do the same for others.