Let’s check in on the SuperKliq after Kyle O’Reilly arrived in AEW

Adam Cole’s Christmas present for his SuperKliq teammates didn’t go over well on Wednesday’s “Holiday Smash” edition of Dynamite. Kyle O’Reilly’s arrival in AEW led to an Undisputed ERA reunion that Matt & Nick Jackson didn’t appear to want any part of.

Cole did seem to want to make things right, but then he bounced with Bobby Fish & KOR. So how have things been going since?

The Panama City Playboy is still playing nice, and trying to get his pals in AEW management to chat.

Lookin’ great fellas! Merry Christmas and hope to talk soon! — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) December 23, 2021

The Bucks don’t seem interested, at least based on their favored mode of online communication — their Twitter bio:

Where is this headed? A feud between whatever Undisputed’s name in AEW ends up being and The Elite seems like a good guess... depending on when Kenny Omega gets back. The end of the AEW World title match at Full Gear has some people wondering if Matt & Nick might reunite with Hangman Page, too.

We’ll see what hints we get on Dynamite and Rampage in the coming weeks. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments below.