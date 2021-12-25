Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of 9 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of Rampage has the “Holiday Bash” theme and comes our way on tape from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Cody Rhodes challenging Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship.

In addition to that title match, AEW is also advertising Jungle Boy vs. Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy, Bear Bronson vs. HOOK, and Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch.

Come right back here at 9 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR DEC. 25