CM Punk has a selfish reason for not wanting AJ Lee to wrestle again

CM Punk is asked about a possible wrestling comeback for his wife, April “AJ Lee” Mendez, on a fairly regular basis. We’ve heard his concern for her long-term health, and how she’s focused on her other writing, producing, and public service work.

It seems like Punk gives a different answer every time he’s asked. The one he gave ESPN SportsNation is my personal favorite, though. Responding to a question about the possibility of he & AJ teaming to take on Dr. Britt Baker & Adam Cole (something Baker’s floated in the past), Punk used a bit of one of his old answers. Then he got real.

“She’s doing her own thing. And, you know, to be completely honest, I know her and if I said, ‘Hey, you want to do this wrestling match?’, and if she was all gung-ho to do it, I know she would want to get into stupid shape to do it, and I like her thick. So I don’t want to take that away from myself.”

Who’s gonna argue with that?

Meanwhile, it’s not wrestling, but Mendez is set to return to pro wrestling in Sept. 2022 as a producer and commentator on Jeannie Buss & CBSViacom’s WOW.