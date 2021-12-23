The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Dec. 22) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 1,020,000 viewers for a 0.37 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 2nd place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

AEW’s Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite significantly improved upon last week’s disappointing demo rating of 0.31, and nearly matched Raw’s demo rating from earlier this week.

The audience size was up from last week’s 948,000 viewers; this is the first time AEW Dynamite has reached one million viewers since early October.

The main attractions on this episode were CM Punk teaming up with Darby Allin and Sting to take on MJF & FTR, Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose in the TBS championship tournament, and Kyle O’Reilly making his AEW debut towards the end of a singles match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy.

These are very welcome results for All Elite Wrestling as they are preparing to move Dynamite from the TNT network to TBS as soon as the calendar flips to 2022. If you don’t believe me, check out how thrilled AEW President Tony Khan is about the numbers:

Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite Holiday Bash last night! It was our highest viewership since the October time-shift & a BIG win for our whole company + the @AEW fans! Dynamite (+21% 18-49, +8% overall) & #AEWRampage (+29% 18-49, +14% overall) both way up thanks to YOU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 23, 2021

His response could use a little more ass pounding, but Tony’s excitement comes through nonetheless.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

