Kyle O’Reilly has a message for wrestling fans after signing with AEW

Adam Cole’s Christmas surprise for the Young Bucks turned out to be the AEW debut of Kyle O’Reilly. It was such a big surprise that even Cole didn’t seem to know O’Reilly was going to hit the ring and help him defeat Orange Cassidy.

Tony Khan immediately tweeted out the news that O’Reilly signed with AEW. And now the man himself has commented on what you can expect to see from him inside an AEW ring.

If you’re a fan of mine from elsewhere I hope you continue to support me. If you’re new to KOR prepare to see a man that pours his f’n soul into that ring every night and has an unquenchable thirst for cans of whoop ass. — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 23, 2021

“Life is crazy and I’m very grateful that my professional wrestling abilities have taken me to a new frontier in which to explore my ass-kicking ways. Proud to be apart of AEW and thanks to Tony Khan for the opportunity. If you’re a fan of mine from elsewhere I hope you continue to support me. If you’re new to KOR prepare to see a man that pours his f’n soul into that ring every night and has an unquenchable thirst for cans of whoop ass. Also, reDRagon is back!!!”

Our first chance to witness KOR pour his soul into an ass pounding comes next week when he has his debut match for All Elite Wrestling.

Given their history as top stars in NXT for multiple years as the Undisputed Era, how wild is it that AEW has brought in Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly over the last four months?