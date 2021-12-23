AEW Rampage spoilers for Dec. 25: Cody tries to win the TNT title, HOOK, more!

AEW rolled into the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped Saturday night’s (Dec. 25) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Jungle Boy beat Isiah Kassidy with the Snare Trap in about nine minutes. Christian and Luchasaurus stopped Matt Hardy and Marq Quen from getting involved.

Hook defeated Bear Bronson in about three minutes with the Redrum finisher. Hook was super over with the crowd, of course.

Kris Statlander was victorious over Leyla Hirsch in a singles match that lasted about six to seven minutes.

Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara to win the TNT title in about 16 minutes. Cody won after hitting two Cross Rhodes and either a Tiger Driver or a Pedigree.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?