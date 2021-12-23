 clock menu more-arrow no yes

This Black Mass to Brian Pillman, Jr. was perfection

By Sean Rueter
Since The General kind of shamed me for never picking my short-lived COOL MOVES feature back up, I figured I would highlight a particularly COOL MOVE from the Dec. 22 Holiday Smash edition of Dynamite.

Whether his first name is Aleister or Malakai, Mr. Black has hit some smooth versions of his spinning heel kick finisher. I can’t recall any that looked smoother than the one he gave Brian Pillman, Jr, last night, though.

Props to Pillman for a beautiful sell, too.

As for the rest of the highlights from Holiday Smash, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in this playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

