This Black Mass to Brian Pillman, Jr. was perfection

Since The General kind of shamed me for never picking my short-lived COOL MOVES feature back up, I figured I would highlight a particularly COOL MOVE from the Dec. 22 Holiday Smash edition of Dynamite.
Whether his first name is Aleister or Malakai, Mr. Black has hit some smooth versions of his spinning heel kick finisher. I can’t recall any that looked smoother than the one he gave Brian Pillman, Jr, last night, though.
LIGHTS OUT. @malakaiblxck #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/LZ6dXT501c— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) December 23, 2021
Props to Pillman for a beautiful sell, too.
As for the rest of the highlights from Holiday Smash, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in this playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.
- There was No Disputing that Debut!
- Hangman vs Danielson II is Set for January 5 on TBS
- The Legacy of Owen Hart Lives On
- This Might be the Coolest Entrance of 2021
- You Have to Watch this Incredible Finish to the Main Event
Ladies and gentlemen, #MJFTR. Coming up later tonight, it's @CMPunk/@Sting/@DarbyAllin v @The_MJF/#FTR on the #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/f5V56Z57Zo— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021
Seems excessive....but definitely a flex #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/bULbBlOUyd— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 23, 2021
It's the era of the D M D. @RealBrittBaker makes her feelings about @riho_gtmv known. They'll meet again at #BattleOfTheBelts on January 8 in Charlotte, NC. pic.twitter.com/UsdNBcLNbq— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021
#DanLambert (of @AmericanTopTeam) is back with #MenOfTheYear (@OfficialEGO + @ScorpioSky) spewing out all sorts of choice words. Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/MFN2QfzOKJ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021
Cool, creepy, and we can never look away. The House of Black has arrived in Greensboro ⬛️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JMWq280TZi— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 23, 2021
#HFO's @isiahkassidy goes head-to-head with #JungleBoy @boy_myth_legend on a special Christmas night #AEWRampage this SATURDAY 9/8c on @TNTdrama and @MATTHARDYBRAND certainly had some words to say about this matchup! pic.twitter.com/TUAmEtoAAl— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021
PEEP THE SHIRTS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jTzBLEFEmq— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 23, 2021
For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
Loading comments...