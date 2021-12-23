This Black Mass to Brian Pillman, Jr. was perfection

Since The General kind of shamed me for never picking my short-lived COOL MOVES feature back up, I figured I would highlight a particularly COOL MOVE from the Dec. 22 Holiday Smash edition of Dynamite.

Whether his first name is Aleister or Malakai, Mr. Black has hit some smooth versions of his spinning heel kick finisher. I can’t recall any that looked smoother than the one he gave Brian Pillman, Jr, last night, though.

Props to Pillman for a beautiful sell, too.

As for the rest of the highlights from Holiday Smash, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in this playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

There was No Disputing that Debut!

Hangman vs Danielson II is Set for January 5 on TBS

The Legacy of Owen Hart Lives On

This Might be the Coolest Entrance of 2021

You Have to Watch this Incredible Finish to the Main Event

Seems excessive....but definitely a flex #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/bULbBlOUyd — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 23, 2021

It's the era of the D M D. @RealBrittBaker makes her feelings about @riho_gtmv known. They'll meet again at #BattleOfTheBelts on January 8 in Charlotte, NC. pic.twitter.com/UsdNBcLNbq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021

Cool, creepy, and we can never look away. The House of Black has arrived in Greensboro ⬛️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JMWq280TZi — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 23, 2021

PEEP THE SHIRTS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jTzBLEFEmq — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 23, 2021

