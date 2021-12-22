Jim Ross return, Kyle O’Reilly in-ring debut set for New Year’s Smash Dynamite

AEW is gearing up for two big shows in early January with the TBS Dynamite debut (featuring round two of World champ Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson and the TBS Title Tournament finals) and Battle of the Belts (with Women’s champion Dr. Britt Baker against Riho). But they’re not slowing down at the end of 2021.

The New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on Dec. 29 from their home base in Jacksonville, Florida doesn’t have any title matches. But it does have the semi-final between Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa that will give us Ruby Soho’s opponent in the TBS title match. And it features a big return and in-ring debut.

Jim Ross will be back for the first time in over a month. JR’s been out getting treatment for skin cancer, but it was revealed tonight (Dec. 22) that he’ll be taking his place on the announce team back from Taz next Wednesday.

We’ll also see an Undisputed ERA reunion when the newly signed Kyle O’Reilly joins Adam Cole & Bobby Fish to take on Best Friends Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor.

And if those three things aren’t enough for you, there’s also Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia.

Sound like a good way for Dynamite to end the year?