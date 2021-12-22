Danielson vs. Page II has a date, and a stipulation

The first match World title clash between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson was a 60 minute draw that some jabroni on the internet called a classic, and Arn Anderson called the best match he’s seen in 25 years. A rematch was a no brainer, and quickly confirmed by AEW head honcho Tony Khan.

We didn’t know when it would happen, though. Now we do.

Danielson vs. Page II is set for Dynamite’s debut on TBS, Jan. 5, 2022.

WE GET THE REMATCH ON JANUARY 5TH ON @TBSNetwork. WE REPEAT: THE @theAdamPage vs. @bryandanielson CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH ON OUR #AEWDynamite DEBUT ON @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/OjESfWTDY2 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 23, 2021

How will we ensure we don’t get another draw? After showing up on the Dec. 22 show with excuses about the knee injury he got wrestling Dark Order’s John Silver ahead of his title shot, Danielson had a suggestion. And the champ agreed.

The rematch will have a panel of judges to render a decision should the Anxious Millennial Cowboy and the American Dragon, but Page told Bryan to pay them first, because he plans to end round two well before the time limit. He also got in Danielson head a bit with a few phrases from his past — Hangman is going to prove he’s not a “B+ player”, and “YES”, he’ll leave the Jan. 5 Dynamite with the belt.

