One half of the TBS Tournament final is set

Almost two months to the date from the first match in AEW’s Tournament to crown the first ever TBS champion, we have our first finalist. And it’s the same wrestler who won that first match, Ruby Soho.

The Runaway beat Penelope Ford and Kris Statlander on her way to the semi-finals. There, on the Dec. 22 episode of Dynamite, she defeated Nyla Rose. She did it despite Rose attacking before the bell...

... offense that targeted her surgically-repaired shoulders, and repeated interference from the Native Beast’s manager Vickie Guerrero. Ruby took out Guerrero...

That's one way to stop having to listen to @VickieGuerrero's voice #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mSIuOFkDPn — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 23, 2021

...and survived the Beast Bomb Vickie’s last distraction allowed for. But she connected with No Future out of nowhere, and now is one step closer to her first title in AEW.

NO FUTURE FOR NYLA!!! @realrubysoho advances to the finals of the TBS Tournament! Tune into the #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash on @TNTDrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/0PJDBKX4FB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021

Soho will face the winner of next Wednesday’s Thunder Rosa/Jade Cargill semi-final when Dynamite debuts Jan. 5 on its new network home.

