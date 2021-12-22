Kyle O’Reilly is All Elite

Adam Cole promised his SuperKliq paIs The Young Bucks he’d have the best Christmas present they could ever ask for them at the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on Dec. 22.

Before that could happen, Cole had to go one-on-one with Orange Cassidy, It was the latest battle in the war between SuperKliq and Best Friends. Those teams brawled at ringside when The Bucks (and their stooge Brandon Cutler) tried to get involved, but they didn’t factor in the finish.

It was Cole’s old mates from NXT who did. Bobby Fish provided the distraction, and Kyle O’Reilly slid in behind Cassidy as the crowd chanted the group’s WWE name, “Undisputed”.

After pinning OC, there was a tease of an issue between Cole and O’Reilly (the Panama City Playboy’s NXT run ended in a feud with KOR). And after the former ERA trio took out Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta & Wheeler Yuta, Matt & Nick Jackson showed up — and they didn’t seem to like their Christmas present.

They’ll have time to sort it out, because...

Was O’Reilly the present? If so, why did everyone seem confused and unhappy?

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on Dynamite‘s Holiday Bash here.