AEW Rewind: Sammy Guevara to give coal to Cody Rhodes, former ROH Six-Man champ debuts, more!

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped hyped AEW for Christmas night with Sammy Guevara defending the TNT Championship against Cody Rhodes on Rampage and Nyla Rose versus Ruby Soho in the TBS Championship tournament semifinal on Dynamite. Sammy plans to serve coal and an ass kicking to Cody as a present. Ruby believes Nyla is scared due to the constant physical attacks. Ruby wants to earn the win against a fully confident Native Beast.

During Tony Schiavone’s Control Center video, Adam Cole had comments for Orange Cassidy prior to their matchup on Dynamite. Cole hates people who make a mockery of pro wrestling. He sees a guy like Cassidy embarrassing the sport. Cole is sick sharing the ring with that punk. In response, Cassidy wonders what Cole will say when an embarrassment beats him.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, former ROH wrestler Kaun debuted against Andrade on Elevation (starting at 18:18). Kaun held the ROH Six-Man titles for over 300 days this year, alongside Shane Taylor, Moses, and O’Shay Edwards. Kaun showed moxie to win over commentary when he slapped Andrade across the face for pulling on his hair. Kaun hit a fireman’s carry gutbuster, but that was pretty much it as he was dominated by Andrade in defeat.

Kaun didn’t get much opportunity to strut his stuff, but I’d love to see him unite with Moses to join AEW’s tag team division. They are a pair of athletic bruisers who could stand out quickly. Here are highlights of the Soldiers of Savagery with Shane Taylor winning the ROH Six-Man straps.

On Dark, the Gunn sons outsmarted Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson for a solid victory, Brandi Rhodes showed off a new submission finisher, the Wingmen plan to dole out season’s beatings to the Best Friends, and the Acclaimed stepped up to an open challenge from Bear Country. Wingmen versus Best Friends and Acclaimed versus Bear Country will be on next week’s show.

Also, Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela hyped their No Rules match. Janela wished Kiss a happy holidays before the public execution next week.

Ricky Starks explained his motivation for screwing Dante Martin in the Dynamite Diamond Ring loss to MJF.

Speaking of the Dynamite Diamond Ring, MJF flashed his new prize.

Daniel Garcia scored a surprise roll-up victory on Eddie Kingston in trios action during Rampage. Garcia explained how it was no fluke.

Catch the next class of potential future stars in the fourth edition of The Nightmare Factory Student Showcase.

Being the Elite

“Spray Tan Party!” - Being The Elite, Ep. 286 (here) featured:

Matt Jackson was feeling blue during the holiday season. The Young Bucks’ spending spree didn’t even help. Adam Cole tried to turn that frown upside down with a SPRAY TAN PARTY! Hit the musical montage. Smiles and glee were shared by all. Bobby Fish ruined the joy, because they had a match coming up right away. Fish was angry then swerved by asking if there was room for one more. The spray tan party was back on.

Cole debated whether or not to wear a Christmas sweater. He blew a gasket when Alex Reynolds and John Silver walked up. They were actually going past Cole and onto Hook to feed him chips.

The Dark Order celebrated Hangman Page retaining the world championship in a draw. Hangman asked them to watch his belt (regular, not title) while he checked in with the trainer.

Peter Avalon presented a Christmas gift to Leva Bates. She was touched and planted a kiss on his cheek.

Dark Order game planned about protecting Hangman’s belt. They exchanged Christmas movie quotes and set up booby traps.

Trent showed off his new gear to Wheeler Yuta. All the Best Friends were represented on his knee pad with a pile of poo for Yuta. Trent claimed it was a joke. The box Yuta was sitting on said POS.

2point0 and Daniel Garcia aimed to steal Hangman’s belt. Jeff Parker was electrocuted trying to turn the lights on. Anna Jay threw Stu Grayson into Garcia.

I believe it was Leroy Patterson and Howdy on screen as they met with Avalon for a mysterious purchase of video games. The deal went bad, and they beat up Avalon.

Matt Lee found a lead to their heist. The Dark Order were sleeping on the same bed. As Lee tiptoed by, a booby trap exploded cocaine into his face.

Footage from the Elite wrestling the Best Friends.

Hangman returned to the Dark Order den to announce he’s getting stitches for Christmas.

Luchasaurus, Ryan Nemeth and some other dude drank eggnog to celebrate the holidays. Luchasaurus tripped out on cream.

This was one of the better episodes of BTE in a long time. The spray tan party, Dark Order dissing Cole for Hook, and the scheming over Hangman’s belt were pretty funny. Those parts are worth checking out for a giggle.

We’ll close with new action figures. The Dark Order were given the special treatment for Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Anna Jay (rare), and Mr. Brodie Lee (rare).