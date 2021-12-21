Watch AEW Dark Episode 122

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 21, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delaney

Bear Country vs. Zack Clayton & Mike Orlando

Charlette Renegade vs. Abadon

Lucas Chase vs. Capt. Shawn Dean

Robyn Renegade vs. Brandi Rhodes

Gunn Club’s Austin & Colten Gunn vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson

Carlie Bravo vs. Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy

H.F.O.’s Jora Johl vs. Julius Coleman

Kiera Hogan vs. Shaloncé Royal

Dark Order’s 10 vs. Leroy Patterson

Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico

Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

Red Velvet vs. La Rosa Negra

Enjoy the show!