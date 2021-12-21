Watch AEW Dark Episode 122

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 21, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delaney
- Bear Country vs. Zack Clayton & Mike Orlando
- Charlette Renegade vs. Abadon
- Lucas Chase vs. Capt. Shawn Dean
- Robyn Renegade vs. Brandi Rhodes
- Gunn Club’s Austin & Colten Gunn vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson
- Carlie Bravo vs. Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy
- H.F.O.’s Jora Johl vs. Julius Coleman
- Kiera Hogan vs. Shaloncé Royal
- Dark Order’s 10 vs. Leroy Patterson
- Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico
- Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale
- Red Velvet vs. La Rosa Negra
Enjoy the show!
