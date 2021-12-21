 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark Episode 122

By Geno Mrosko
The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 21, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

  • Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delaney
  • Bear Country vs. Zack Clayton & Mike Orlando
  • Charlette Renegade vs. Abadon
  • Lucas Chase vs. Capt. Shawn Dean
  • Robyn Renegade vs. Brandi Rhodes
  • Gunn Club’s Austin & Colten Gunn vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson
  • Carlie Bravo vs. Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy
  • H.F.O.’s Jora Johl vs. Julius Coleman
  • Kiera Hogan vs. Shaloncé Royal
  • Dark Order’s 10 vs. Leroy Patterson
  • Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico
  • Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale
  • Red Velvet vs. La Rosa Negra

Enjoy the show!

