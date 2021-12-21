Tony Khan reveals more details about AEW Battle of the Belts

When the news hit that Dynamite would be moving to TBS (in order to eliminate things like the conundrum AEW and WarnerMedia currently have happening, where live sports coverage means the show isn’t airing in prime time in roughly a quarter of the country’s TV markets), we also found out that TNT would be airing “quarterly supercards”.

What exactly those would be wasn’t made clear. It’s not even 100% clear that the recently announced Battle of the Belts is one of them. And even after a title match was booked for it, we didn’t know much else about what to expect from that Sat., Jan. 8 show at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Thanks to an interview Tony Khan did yesterday (Dec. 20) with Culture State, now we have a little more information. Two key pieces of it, actually: how long the show will be, and if we should expect to see all of AEW’s belts battled over.

“It’s a one hour event, so I can’t put every belt on the line. It’s a great chance on a Saturday night to expand the reach of AEW by giving the fans great championship matches, which is a night that we know people love watching wrestling, that you can build an audience, especially for a big event. So, there’s going to be big championship matches, I’m very excited about it.”

Seeing as their first clash went 60 minutes, it doesn’t seem like Battle of the Belts will get the Hangman Page/Bryan Danielson AEW World title rematch. And the first TBS champion will only just have been crowned a few days before (Jan. 5, when Dynamite debuts on the channel), so that’s probably not enough time to set-up a title defense.

I’m guessing a TNT title clash will join Riho’s attempt to take the AEW Women’s World title from Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Sound like a good way to spend an hour on a Saturday night?