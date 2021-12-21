AEW Dark Elevation recap (Dec. 20, 2021): We wish you a merry Dark-xmas

Episode 42 of AEW Dark: Elevation is in the books! If you missed the live broadcast click here for the Cageside Seats stream. Let’s go over what went down on Elevation this week. The announce team was Eddie Kingston, Mark Henry and Tony Schiavone. Oh and before we begin, to those who celebrate it this week, Merry Christmas and happy holidays. Even if you don’t please be extra nice to anybody you see who has to work on the 25th. Thanks.

Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura and The Bunny (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Jessica James, Gigi Rey and Lady Bird Monroe

Rose, Sakura and Bunny came out 25-5, 11-2, and 10-7 respectively. For this match Ruby Soho took Eddie Kingston’s place on commentary. James, Rey and Monroe were waiting for them in the ring to make their trios debut. Rose started the match, distracted the referee so her partners could do some dirty deeds, then tagged in Sakura who did “we will rock you” stomps, chops and a crossbody. The Bunny hit high knees when she came in and Soho claimed she was “insane.” Sakura went to the second rope and the faces tried to come in to make the save but all got tossed. Rose hit a lariat and a Beast Bomb, pointed at Soho, then hit a second one for the pin. This was that kind of squash where the announcers don’t even bother to identify which woman was in the ring while they were getting killed, and let’s be honest, you don’t need to know who was who watching it either.

Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Wrenkowski entered first with a singles record of 3-7. Quick aside here — you can watch Wrenkowski wrestle in Reality of Wrestling — Booker T’s promotion. It was just uploaded within the last week. Red Velvet entered with a singles record of 30-8. Velvet hit a standing moonsault for two and looked pissed when Wrenkowski kicked out. Mark Henry: “Wrenkowski is harder than pronouncing her name.” She was not hard enough to survive being hit with The Final Slice moments later, but I’d still like to see more of her than squash matches on the Dark shows. At the very least she should have more than three wins.

Chaos Project vs. Bear Country

Chaos Project entered first with a record of 10-24. Bear Country entered with the same number of wins but only four losses, so you know how this is going to go. Bronson and Luther did the stalemate in the middle until Bronson finally bowled him over with a lariat. Serpentico was tagged in and so was Boulder, and Serpentico tried and failed to hurt Boulder with a chop. Boulder pressed him over had and gave him multiple back breakers. Henry: “I can see ribs flying out of his body. Okay they didn’t fly out but it looked bad.” Bronson tagged back in and Serpentico actually managed to snap his neck off the ropes. Luther tagged in and used his partner as a battering ram, then slammed him on top of Bronson for a near fall. He tagged Serpentico back in and threw him on Boulder a second time, where he made the cover for a near fall. Henry: “I wouldn’t want to be partners with him.” Serpentico tried some punches, got thrown into the corner to take one from Boulder, and Boulder tagged in to boot. He stacked everyone in the corner for a splash, signaled for the end, Luther tried a crossbody, and Boulder slammed both men! Bronson tagged back in, Boulder put him on his shoulders, and slammed him onto Luther for the pin. It was never going to go any other way but it was long enough for Bear Country to get to show off.

Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose the Assistant) vs. Kaun

Idolo brought a singles record of 7-4 to the ring along with a pair of weapons that he handed to Jose before taking off his gloves, his suit, and his mask and handing them to Jose too. Kaun was waiting in the ring during this whole elongated entrance just to make his AEW debut. In case you don’t know this is the same Kaun from Shane Taylor Promotions. He smacked the taste out of Idolo’s mouth and got a right hand receipt right back. Kaun elevated him to the apron but Idolo put him in an armbreaker through the ropes and hit him with a knee to the body when he came back in. Idolo put the boots to him and the crowd erupted when Kaun got back up and Idolo gave him a Ric Flair chop. “Woooo!” Kaun picked up Idolo for a gut buster and a near fall. He tried to follow up with a back senton and Idolo got his knees up. He smashed his face and applied a cross armbreaker for the submission.

Thunder Rosa vs. Amber Rodriguez

Rosa brought a record of 37-4 to this match as well as a final four spot in the TBS women’s title tournament. Rodriguez was waiting for her in the ring to make her AEW debut. The crowd loudly chanted for Rosa as the match got underway. Rodriguez kicked her in the head and got a near fall, and the crowd was not pleased. Rosa put her down in the corner with a running lariat and double knees, then a dropkick to the back of the head as she was laid out on the ropes. Rodriguez rolled over to take another dropkick to the chest, and then got spiked with the Fire Thunder Driver. Henry: “Man you can count to Christmas. Domination. Thunder Rosa again. Wave that Texas flag girl. Wave it!”

Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade and Isiah Kassidy) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Preston “10” Vance)

Hardy’s team entered first: 23-10, 23-14, and 21-11 for Hardy, Kassidy and Blade respectively. The Dark Order’s singles records for Uno, Grayson and Vance were 28-17, 27-9 and 34-6. The rest of the Order entered the arena with them and threw up the hand sign from the ramp as their friends went down to the ring. Uno and Blade started things off. They traded arm wringers for a bit. Kassidy came in and got overpowered, Grayson got tagged in, but Hardy dragged him off the apron and gave Grayson a Twist of Fate on the floor. Kassidy used Hardy as a springboard to wipe out the Order on the floor. Kassidy threw Grayson back in, dropped an elbow and covered for two. The heels tried to cut off the ring but Grayson hit Germans on everyone and did a Matrix head kick before tagging in Vance. Spine on the pine time! Uno tagged back in for a swanton and Kassidy broke it up. Ref distraction, Hardy hit a Twist of Fate, Blade tried and failed to get the cover. Blade got put on Uno’s back and Grayson gave him a cutter, Vance put him in the full nelson, and that was all she wrote!

What to watch/skip

This week’s edition of “what to watch/skip” is brought to you by Being The Elite. My one and only complaint about this week’s episode was watching Madi Wrenkowski get squashed. It was only a 40 minute show, so they could have given her and Velvet more time, unless they were worried Velvet could get exposed working a long match with her... in which case why even book the match? Give her a lesser caliber wrestler. Wrenkowski can do more than this. Otherwise it was an excellent show with my favorite match (to my surprise) being Bear Country vs. Chaos Project. For once Luther didn’t hurt his team more than he helped, which made for a credible competitive match, and allowed Bronson and Boulder to showcase their power and athleticism in picking up the win. Go out of your way to see that bout.

