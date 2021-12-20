FTR tells The Briscoes to show up at Dynamite’s Holiday Bash

After some quality online banter, FTR and The Briscoes came face-to-face at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle on Dec. 11.

So now what?

FTR have the AAA belts, but neither team may be crossing borders any time soon thanks to COVID surges. ROH is on hiatus until April, so even though Dem Boys are that promotion’s reigning Tag champs, if that’s where the next step in this feud is going to take place, we’re gonna be waiting a long time. Mark & Jay also hold the GCW Tag belts, but their latest defense of those came and went this past Friday with no sign of Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler...

The Briscoe Brothers (@jaybriscoe84) successfully defended the GCW World Tag Team Championships against @Brodyxking and @PCOisNotHuman in an unforgettable match tonight in LA.



Catch the unlimited replay in its entirety, only on FITE:https://t.co/icyZUV4N7k pic.twitter.com/O24w8szz6Q — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 18, 2021

The Briscoes are ready to throw down anywhere (and yes, I am 100% sharing this week-old tweet simply for the sublime joy of Mark eating an ice cream sandwich in the middle of it):

How about this Wednesday night at Dynamite’s “Holiday Bash” show in Greensboro, North Carolina? Dax & Cash have their hands full teaming with their Pinnacle bro MJF against CM Punk, Sting & Darby Allin, but they’ll welcome the chicken farmers from Delaware, too.

Hell no. We came in their house, beat the shit out of them, and made them more relevant in 4 minutes than they’ve been in the last 4 years. They should come the Greensboro and give us their payday from Final Battle. I’m sure I could almost pay my light bill with that money. https://t.co/DBdnHPcJQ9 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 18, 2021

That ROH payday shade might be enough to get Dem Boys down there. Even if Tony Khan doesn’t send his private jet to Sandy Fork...