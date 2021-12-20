 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FTR tells The Briscoes to show up at Dynamite’s Holiday Bash

By Sean Rueter
After some quality online banter, FTR and The Briscoes came face-to-face at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle on Dec. 11.

So now what?

FTR have the AAA belts, but neither team may be crossing borders any time soon thanks to COVID surges. ROH is on hiatus until April, so even though Dem Boys are that promotion’s reigning Tag champs, if that’s where the next step in this feud is going to take place, we’re gonna be waiting a long time. Mark & Jay also hold the GCW Tag belts, but their latest defense of those came and went this past Friday with no sign of Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler...

The Briscoes are ready to throw down anywhere (and yes, I am 100% sharing this week-old tweet simply for the sublime joy of Mark eating an ice cream sandwich in the middle of it):

How about this Wednesday night at Dynamite’s “Holiday Bash” show in Greensboro, North Carolina? Dax & Cash have their hands full teaming with their Pinnacle bro MJF against CM Punk, Sting & Darby Allin, but they’ll welcome the chicken farmers from Delaware, too.

That ROH payday shade might be enough to get Dem Boys down there. Even if Tony Khan doesn’t send his private jet to Sandy Fork...

