

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation episode 42

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Dec. 20, 2021) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Amber Rodriguez vs. Thunder Rosa
  • Chaos Project vs. Bear Country
  • Kaun vs. Andrade El Idolo
  • Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Jessica James & Gigi Rey & Lady Bird Monroe
  • H.F.O.’s Matt Hardy & The Blade & Isiah Kassidy vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & 10
  • Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Enjoy the show!

