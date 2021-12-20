Watch AEW Dark: Elevation episode 42

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Dec. 20, 2021) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Amber Rodriguez vs. Thunder Rosa
- Chaos Project vs. Bear Country
- Kaun vs. Andrade El Idolo
- Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Jessica James & Gigi Rey & Lady Bird Monroe
- H.F.O.’s Matt Hardy & The Blade & Isiah Kassidy vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & 10
- Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski
Enjoy the show!
