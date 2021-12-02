The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Dec. 1) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 861,000 viewers for a 0.31 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 3rd place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The audience size was down from last week’s 898,000 viewers, and the demo rating remained unchanged at 0.31. Dynamite did improve upon last week’s 6th place finish in the demo rating, however.

861,000 viewers is a big disappointment for AEW considering last week’s show was expected to have a relatively low number due to it being the eve of Thanksgiving. AEW hasn’t produced a number this low on Wednesdays since May.

In both 2019 and 2020, AEW’s low Thanksgiving eve numbers were followed by a big jump up on the following Wednesday. That wasn’t the case this time, making it pretty clear that AEW needs to get The Blade back on Dynamite ASAP if they want these numbers back up.

AEW has good reason to be annoyed with the way the NHL is interrupting their television schedule in certain time zones, but the company isn’t simply counting down the weeks until Dynamite permanently moves to TBS in January. They have the Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite scheduled for Dec. 15, where Hangman Page will defend the AEW world championship against Bryan Danielson. Winter is Coming was one of the highest rated episodes of Dynamite in 2020, and expectations are high for a big number this year too. This is not the result AEW wants to see as that date approaches.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

