AEW Rampage spoilers for Dec. 3: Guevara vs. Nese, FTR, PAC, Cargill, more!

AEW rolled into the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Dec. 3) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised three matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Sammy Guevara retained the TNT championship with a victory in a singles match over Tony Nese.

Jade Cargill beat Janai Kai in a short match. There was a pull apart brawl between Cargill and Thunder Rosa afterwards. This was an angle to build interest in their upcoming TBS Championship Tournament match.

FTR defeated PAC and Penta El Zero M in a tag team match due to interference from Malakai Black, who sprayed the mist in PAC’s eye. Black continued to attack PAC’s eye after the match, to the extent where blood was drawn.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?