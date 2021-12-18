Sammy Guevara announces he’s no longer engaged

Back in August, AEW went all out helping Sammy Guevara do a big proposal to his longtime girlfriend. He did it before an episode of Dynamite and they released the full video of it online. It was a whole to-do, a nice feel good moment for the young babyface who, at the time, was feuding with Shawn Spears.

Naturally, it was used to fuel a match, that he won.

Unfortunately, he took to social media today to share a sad update:

“I know a lot of you have supported us for a long time and we have appreciated it so much over the past several years. Since you’ve all given us so much love and support we figured we owed it to y’all to let you know that we are no longer in a relationship. We still love each other and wish nothing but the best for one another. We would appreciate your kindness and respect to our privacy during this time.” — Sam and Pam

Damn. Such is life.