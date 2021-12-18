Billy Gunn thanks Danhausen for getting his sons’ asses over

When he recovers from his broken leg, AEW should probably sign former ROH talent Danhausen.

Not only is the very cursed, very evil wrestler friendly with AEW stars like Chris Jericho, but his live-tweeting of their shows has proven to be very popular with the online wrestling community. The biggest beneficiaries of this are probably The Gunn Club’s Colten & Austin Gunn.

Since their father is legendary Ass Man Billy Gunn, Danhausen refers to his sons as Assboys. The Sons of Gunn Assboys (kayfabe) do not like this. This does not deter Danhausen however. In fact, especially when they word their threats poorly, it encourages him.

You heard it here from the Assboys themselves. Danhausen is responsible for their fames. Send monies. https://t.co/cO91qc0f6y — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) December 17, 2021

As you can tell by the picture, one person who isn’t bothered by this is the WWE Hall of Famer. In fact, before Rampage Billy acknowledged Danhausen’s work in getting the Gunns over in AEW...

Well you did something I couldn’t thank you my friend https://t.co/x3TGPY8L5D — Kip Sopp (@RealBillyGunn) December 17, 2021

He also told Austin to stop fighting and accept his legacy:

Son just embrace the assness https://t.co/feBiNC89k9 — Kip Sopp (@RealBillyGunn) December 18, 2021

Anyone else excited for an Asshausen stable?