Tony Khan goes after Fox News, including with a Succession meme

Look, who among us hasn’t wanted to spend an evening going on a Twitter rant about Fox News? Some of you have probably even done what Tony Khan did last night (Dec. 17).

But even if you have, you probably didn’t do it because they wrote an article criticizing your father’s management of his NFL franchise while taking a few shots at your wrestling company’s ratings.

Jaguars' Urban Meyer drama, AEW excitement cooling off part of rough month for Khanshttps://t.co/HPnjWYUXzw — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 17, 2021

AEW’s head honcho, who’s been known to be online on occasion, wasn’t going to take this lying down. Especially not when he could use the all mighty demo to dunk on “America’s #1 cable news network”...

Hey @FoxNews it’s amusing hearing you opining about @AEW ratings considering #AEWDynamite on Wednesday has beaten EVERY single @FoxNews show for 6 straight weeks! Here are the recent charts (including this week) to prove it. See you TONIGHT on @TNTdrama 10pmET/9pmCT @ #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/eiZs7AKFAN — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2021

Thanks @FoxNews, I appreciate that you’ve highlighted @AEW ratings when #AEWDynamite on Wednesdays has beaten EVERY single show on your network for 6 straight weeks. Here are a few more charts, Twitter only let me attach 4 weeks worth to my last tweet! See you TONIGHT #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/Ow0vUmLnBs — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2021

TK’s ratings tweets aren’t really my thing, but they seem to play well with his base. And again, I’m never gonna get upset about someone trying to drag the company that gives Tucker Carlson a megaphone into retirement communities all across this great land of ours. But even as someone who loves HBO’s hit drama Succession as much as the next Con-head, I’m confused by his use of this bit from season two...

Did you know #AEWDynamite on Wednesdays on @TNTdrama has beaten EVERY single show on @FoxNews for 6 straight weeks? Surely @FOXNews knows as they like talking tv ratings; maybe they should focus on their content instead of playing boar on the floor. See you TONIGHT @ #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/2NpUxCKqsS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2021

Is Tony saying Fox News made him to get down on the floor, pretend to be a pig, and fight for a sausage while trying to intimidate him into admitting he was leaking information to an author who wants to write an unauthorized biography about the network? Because that’s what “Boar on the Floor” was on the show.

I guess he’s claiming they’re bullying him about the latest embarrassment for his dad’s embarrassing football team, and his wrestling company’s flat TV numbers? Again, I’m not pro-Fox News, but... [extremely Roman Roy voice] they’re not wrong here?

Whatever. He hasn’t tweeted about this in almost 24 hours, so it seems Tony got it out of his system. A lot of AEW fans will love this, and the ones who don’t will probably keep watching because he has assembled a great roster of talent and books a pretty darn good wrestling show.

Now maybe he can help his dad hire a coach who doesn’t kick his players?