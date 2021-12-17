AEW reveals new details on The Owen Hart Cup Tournament and Battle of the Belts

Earlier today, we learned new details about AEW’s upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournament. There will be two singles tournaments, one for the men and one for the women. Dr. Martha Hart will be on hand to present the trophies to the winners.

More info about The Owen was promised during tonight’s (Dec. 17) episode of AEW Rampage. It’s not much, but here it is:

The #OwenHartCup men's and women's tournaments will take place in May, culminating with both finals at #AEW Double or Nothing with Dr. Martha Hart on hand to award the cups to the winners. We'll have more on #TheOwen WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite



Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama!

The tournaments will take place in May, with the finals occurring at Double or Nothing 2022. More details on The Owen are coming next week.

Some folks have been speculating it might be a round-robin tournament like New Japan Pro Wrestling’s annual G1 Climax, but the above graphic looks more like a standard single elimination tournament to me, and there probably isn’t enough time for a round-robin tournament if everything is going down in the month of May.

AEW also announced that Riho will get her shot at Britt Baker’s AEW world women’s championship on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Battle of the Belts.

It's official: @RealBrittBaker will defend her #AEW Women's World Title against top contender and former champion @riho_gtmv at AEW #BattleOfTheBelts on Saturday, Jan. 8 LIVE at 8/7c on TNT from Charlotte, NC!

