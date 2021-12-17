AEW is giving its fans the best Christmas gift ever!

AEW’s “Holiday Bash” episodes of Dynamite and Rampage are coming up next week. Dynamite will air live on Wednesday night (Dec. 22), as usual, but Rampage has been bumped back to Saturday (Dec. 25), on Christmas night, with a special start time of 9 pm ET.

Well move over Santa Claus, because AEW knows exactly what’s on your holiday wish list for this year: HOOK!

That’s right, Hook’s next televised match is taking place on Christmas night. There’s no way Bear Bronson is prepared to face the young sensation:

#HolidayBash continues with a Christmas Night edition of #AEWRampage on SATURDAY Dec. 25 at a special start time of 9pm ET/8pm CT on TNT:

-TNT Title: @sammyguevara v #CodyRhodes

-@730hook v @bearbronsonBC pic.twitter.com/wXMO6S3mDV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2021

There might still be some coal in your stocking on Christmas night, though, because Cody Rhodes has a chance to take the TNT championship away from Sammy Guevara on Rampage. Boo! Boo! Don’t you hear me booing you, Cody? Why are you still smiling at me?

As for “Holiday Bash” on Wednesday’s Dynamite, we already know that CM Punk is teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on MJF and FTR. AEW has also added a mid-card singles match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole to the card. Then there’s Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison, a Christmas party with Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone, and Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose in the TBS Championship tournament.

Are you going to have a happy holiday now that you get to spend the night with Hook, Cagesiders?

