AEW will have men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup tournaments

More will be revealed on Rampage tonight (Dec. 17), but during his appearance on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio earlier, AEW President Tony Khan offered a big new piece of information about the company’s upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Or should we say Tournaments...

There will be 2 singles tournaments for the Owen Hart Cup: 1 Men's Owen Hart Cup Winner & 1 Women's Owen Hart Cup Winner



Fans have been anxious about updates on “The Owen” since Khan and Hart’s widow Martha announced their partnership back in September. Details about the tournament in honor of the legendary wrestler, who died tragically in a production accident on WWE’s Over The Edge PPV in 1999, had been teased for “Winter is Coming”. That Dec. 15 episode of Dynamite came and went without mention of Hart, but it looks like today will give us the news we’ve been waiting for.

During his chat with Dave LaGreca and crew, TK also revealed that he’s secured footage of Owen from New Japan Pro-Wrestling to use during the annual tournaments. He also said that Dr. Martha Hart will be on hand to present the trophies to the winners.

