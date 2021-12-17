Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from the Curtis Cullwell Center in Garland (Dallas), Texas, (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features two different multi-man tag bouts. There’s an 8 man tag with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Young Bucks vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent, Rocky Romero, and Chuck Taylor. There will be a 10 man tag with Lucha Bros, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia, 2Point0, and The Acclaimed.

A submission match between Tay Conti and Penelope Ford is also booked for tonight, as well as the return of American Top Team’s Dan Lambert.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR DEC. 17