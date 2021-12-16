Winter is Coming fails to score big ratings for AEW

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Dec. 15) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 948,000 viewers for a 0.31 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 5th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The audience size was up by a decent amount from last week’s 872,000 viewers, but the demo rating was actually down from last week’s 0.33. Dynamite didn’t budge from last week’s 5th place finish in the demo rating.

Last year’s Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite scored one of AEW’s biggest ratings of the year. The fact that this year’s show actually saw the ratings decrease is a disappointing result, even if it did bring total viewership closer to the round number of one million. The main attraction on the card was Hangman Page defending the AEW world championship against Bryan Danielson in a match that went to a 60 minute time limit draw. It appears the match did not deliver the ratings increase AEW was hoping to see. They’ll go back to the drawing board for next week’s six man tag team match featuring CM Punk and Sting.

There are only two more episodes of Dynamite left on TNT, where 20% to 25% of America cannot watch the show in prime time right now due to NHL television; AEW is certainly looking forward to Dynamite’s move to TBS in January.

