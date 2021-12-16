AEW Rampage spoilers for Dec. 17: Multi-man tags, Conti vs. Ford, Lambert returns, more!

AEW rolled into the Curtis Cullwell Center in Garland (Dallas), Texas, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Dec. 17) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised three matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent?, and Rocky Romero defeated Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and the Young Bucks in an 8-man tag team match. Trent? pinned Fish for the win.

Dan Lambert cut a promo and got a ton of heat. He was interrupted by Cody Rhodes, who was then attacked by Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Dustin Rhodes came out to help Cody, but he was also beat down. TNT champion Sammy Guevara ran out to save the Rhodes brothers.

Tay Conti defeated Penelope Ford in a Submission match.

The Acclaimed, Daniel Garcia, and 2point0 were victorious in a 10-man tag team match over Lucha Bros, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

