Kyle O’Reilly could be Adam Cole’s Holiday Bash gift to The Young Bucks

On Dec. 15’s “Winter is Coming” edition of Dynamite, Malakai Black welcomed a new initiate (who we’re already pretty sure we know the identity of) to his House of Black (which so far in AEW only consists of him).

There’s a good chance we’ll find out for sure who was under the hood in that video when Black faces Griff Garrison at Dynamite’s “Holiday Bash” in Greensboro, North Carolina next Wednesday. On that show, we should also find out what Adam Cole was talking about when he promised The Young Bucks “the best Christmas present that you guys could ever ask for.”

He made that promise after setting up an eight-man tag for himself, Bobby Fish, and Matt & Nick Jackson against frequent foes CHAOS/Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor & Rocky Romero) for Friday’s Rampage.

What could the present be? The internet’s collective mind turned to the member of Undisputed ERA that’s currently a free agent. And it seems that person was thinking the same thing... or at least encouraging us to think it:

Nothing says “Merry Christmas” like the end of Se7en.

Will Kyle O’Reilly be All Elite after the Dec. 22 Dynamite?