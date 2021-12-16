It’s time for Wardlow to stand up to MJF

Like most of his AEW outings against non-Inner Circle opponents have been, Wardlow’s match with Matt Sydal on the “Winter is Coming” edition of Dynamite last night (Dec. 15) wasn’t much of a match. It was a bunch of powerbombs narrated by Shawn Spears.

Spears continued to chastise the big man for somehow doing it wrong before picking Sydal’s bones in a manner befitting his nickname. Then he took a call from Maxwell Jacob Friedman and told Wardlow they were going to run an errand for the boss.

Wardlow bristled, as he’s been doing in the face of MJF’s antics and demands for months now. But he went along without incident.

Seems like we’ve been planting the seeds for Wardlow to snap and take out Max for a long time. I’m not sure where it fits into Friedman’s current — and big money — program with CM Punk, but the longer it takes, the more of a chump Wardlow looks like. He and AEW may know that, too. As he told Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio this week (h/t SEScoops for transcription):

““MJF and I, we strictly have a business relationship. That’s all it’s ever been, that’s all it ever will be. “He pays me to make sure his jaw isn’t wired shut and thus far, his win record and the fact that he’s still talking his shit every week I think I’ve done pretty well at my job. However, that contract isn’t forever and the way he treats people, we’ll see what the future holds with that.”

Hopefully that contract is up before MJF’s.

As for the rest of the highlights from “Winter is Coming”, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in this playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Instant Classic: Hangman vs Danielson Was a Defining Moment in AEW!

Shida v Deeb 3 Took it to the Limit & Left it All in the Ring

Who Walked Out with the Magnificent Dynamite Diamond Ring?

.@TayConti_ is sick and tired of @thePenelopeFord and her brass knuckles and challenges the Super Bad Girl to a submission match on #AEWRampage. Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/sTaLXwK8z1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021

