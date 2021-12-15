MJF keeps his Dynamite Diamond ring, gets a date with Punk, Sting & Darby Allin

Maxwell Jacob Freidman got some time on the microphone before his main event match at “Winter is Coming”, and he used it to fire some shots at CM Punk. Among them was comparing Punk to his old WWE (and podcast) nemesis Ryback. Mostly though, MJF wanted to refute CM’s claim to a title shot, pointing out that he’s more deserving.

Then it was on to Max’s battle to win the Dynamite Diamond ring for the third straight year. He and Dante Martin were the last two men in last Wednesday’s Battle Royal, earning their spots in this singles match. MJF tried to end things quickly with a rope-assisted cover, but referee Bryce Remsburg spotted it.

From there, Martin unloaded with his entire arsenal.

Friedman may be a boil on the ass of professional wrestling, as Tony Schiavone likes to say. But he’s also proven to be a hell of a competitior, and he wasn’t going down easily. He also wasn’t without back-up, and Team Taz got a measure of revenge when Ricky Starks helped MJF survive...

... then he won by armbar submission.

Though he secured his Diamond Ring, the post-match festivities didn’t go as planned. Having sent Shawn Spears & Wardlow out for champagne earlier, FTR were the only Pinnacle members there to celebrate. Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler made enemies of Sting & Darby Allin last Friday, and after the lights went out in Garland, Texas, they showed up to get revenge.

The numbers were against them however, so that brought out Punk, wearing this shirt, in Texas.

Once the good guys cleared the ring, MJF also got a match for next Wednesday’s “Holiday Bash” show in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’ll be Max & FTR against Punk, Sting & Darby.

