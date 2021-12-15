Malakai is inducting a new member to the House of Black

In a new vignette that played during the “Winter is Coming” edition of Dynamite on Dec. 15, AEW teased a new ally of Malakai Black’s.

Malakai’s ceremony inducting the new member of House of Black ends with his whispering, “Now you’re so much more than a king,” in the hooded person’s ear, teasing the arrival of his PWG tag partner Brody King.

King was signed to Ring of Honor until that company released its entire roster ahead of their post-Final Battle hiatus. He’s also appeared for New Japan of America, but that was presumably under his ROH contract, so he should be free to sign with AEW.

As for Black, his partnership with Andrade El Ídolo seems to have been a temporary one for their mutual foe Cody Rhodes. Last week, he targeted Varsity Blondes out of nowhere, misting Julia Hart then disappearing before Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr. could do anything.

Now it looks like Malakai will have a new ally for whatever he does next. Do you agree that it’s Brody King? Or are you thinking someone else just volunteered to get misted into House of Black?

