AEW Rankings (Dec. 15, 2021): Tag team shakeup

AEW released their latest rankings (Dec. 15, 2021). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

No changes for the men. Tonight on Dynamite will be the big world title fight between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson. Yes! Yes! Yes! Cowboy shit!

I assume that this will probably be the final world title defense of the year in AEW, but I don’t like the idea of Kenny Omega finishing as #1 in the rankings. The man will have been out of action since November 13 after losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman. In fact, the men’s singles rankings are closing on a whimper. Miro is stuck in a void. Jungle Boy is focused on tag team gold right now. Scorpio Sky wants to dance with Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship.

Women:

No movement for the women this week. The top 5 has pretty much been on ice throughout the TBS Championship tournament, except for Riho rising to the top due to defeating Dr. Britt Baker DMD in non-title action. Unlike the men, there are some primo bouts on the horizon with #2 Jade Cargill versus #3 Thunder Rosa and #4 Nyla Rose versus #5 Ruby Soho.

Tag Team:

FTR lost to the Lucha Bros as challengers for the AEW tag titles on Rampage. Despite a controversial finish, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler fell from #1 to #5. Jurassic Express and The Acclaimed moved up one spot accordingly. The Young Bucks hopped over Santana & Ortiz on the strength of a victory against Chuck Taylor & Rocky Romero.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?