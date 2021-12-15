AEW Rewind: Lio Rush & Dante Martin in cahoots to trick Team Taz, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Hangman Page versus Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship, the Dynamite Diamond Ring final between MJF and Dante Martin, and Hikaru Shida battling Serena Deeb in their rubber match.

The video made clear that Lio Rush and Dante Martin had a plan all along to mess with Team Taz:

Rush: Dante! (Tense stares gave way to hugs and glee.) Yes, sir. Hey, what did I tell you, man? Everything is going according to plan. Martin: Exactly like you said it would. Rush: Now that Team Taz is out of the way, it’s time to shift gears. Because next week on Dynamite, Winter is Coming. But you want to know what else is coming? Martin: What’s that? Rush: A new Dynamite Diamond Ring winner, and his name is Dante Martin.

The Man of the Hour continued:

Rush: What you are looking at right now is a plan that has never changed. And now that we are here, the attention is on MJF. Max, I know you know exactly who I am. And after that battle royal, you know exactly who Dante Martin is. You have something that Dante wants. You have something that we need. So all of that chitter chat that you have going on aside with CM Punk, it needs to get put on hold. Because it’s time to be taken on the highest flight of your life, and you know it.

For those curious if Hangman Page had to pay a fine for attacking Bryan Danielson last week, Hangman is under the impression that the answer was yes.

hey jef does the fine for fighting daniel bryan last night come out of my next check or can you dm my other very legitimate account @HangmanPageRP for my credit card info, thanks — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) December 9, 2021

Touching on story beats from Elevation and Dark, Thunder Rosa plans to teach a lesson in respect and humility to Jade Cargill, Marina Shafir & Josh Woods debuted, Ryo Mizunami & Riho defeated Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga in continuation from last week’s beef, Billy Gunn’s Ass Boys challenged the BrockLee duo of Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson, and Orange Cassidy saved his Best Friends from a beatdown by the Wingmen. The most important development was the announcement of a No Rules match for Sonny Kiss versus Joey Janela in two weeks. Kiss wants to settle the feud once and for all.

The Bad Boy has spiraled into depression since losing to Kiss. This time, Janela is going to execute Kiss.

Shot of Brandi (here) had Mark Henry as the latest guest. They drank white wine spritzers and prepared jambalaya. Henry discussed being excited about the development of young wrestlers. For example, he advised Dante Martin to be more expressive. Martin improved quickly in that regard.

Being the Elite

“Shoes & Behind The Scenes Views”- Being The Elite, Ep. 285 (here) featured:

Pizza eating and sneaker shopping for the Young Bucks. Nick Jackson said he bought a Tesla car, which his wife doesn’t know about yet. Matt Jackson called his wife to not worry about any credit card alerts while he was in the sneaker store.

Leva Bates confronted Alex Reynolds about being married. Peter Avalon had told her that tidbit, but she was still angry at everyone. Reynolds revealed his plan to mess with Avalon was created due to not being invited for the pretty pageant. Avalon complimented Reynolds’ prettiness, and the feud was squashed.

Cezar Bononi spray tanned Ryan Nemeth.

More sneaker talk from the Bucks as they spent $10,000.

Footage from the Bucks versus Chuck Taylor & Rocky Romero on Dynamite.

Nemeth crashed a film audition. Security was called.

Footage from Adam Cole versus Wheeler Yuta on Rampage. Cole was annoyed that his music wasn’t playing to end the show, so he proved a point by posing on stage to coerce the fans into chant his catchphrase.

