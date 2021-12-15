AEW Winter is Coming results, live blog (Dec. 15, 2021): Page vs. Danielson

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This week’s show is the second annual Winter is Coming special, and comes our way from Curtis Cullwell Center in Garland (Dallas), Texas. Hangman Page makes his first World title defense against The American Dragon, Bryan Danielson! MJF and Dante Martin battle it out for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, Hikaru Shida & Serena Deeb try to settle their bitter rivalry, Wardlow takes on Matt Sydal ... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 15