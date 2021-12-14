 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark Episode 121

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 14, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

  • Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds & Colt Cabana vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia
  • Heather Monroe vs. Tay Conti
  • Invictus Khash vs. The Hybrid2’s Angelico
  • Josh Woods vs. Shawn Spears
  • Marina Shafir vs. Kris Statlander (w/Orange Cassidy)
  • The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth vs. Chuck Taylor
  • Arjun Singh vs. Tony Vincita
  • Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Tony Donati & Faboo Andre
  • Riho & Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga
  • Nyla Rose vs. Zeda Zhang
  • Valentina Rossi vs. Jade Cargill
  • Nick Comoroto vs. Dean Fleming

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...