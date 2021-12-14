Watch AEW Dark Episode 121

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 14, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds & Colt Cabana vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia

Heather Monroe vs. Tay Conti

Invictus Khash vs. The Hybrid2’s Angelico

Josh Woods vs. Shawn Spears

Marina Shafir vs. Kris Statlander (w/Orange Cassidy)

The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth vs. Chuck Taylor

Arjun Singh vs. Tony Vincita

Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Tony Donati & Faboo Andre

Riho & Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga

Nyla Rose vs. Zeda Zhang

Valentina Rossi vs. Jade Cargill

Nick Comoroto vs. Dean Fleming

Enjoy the show!