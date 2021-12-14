CM Punk doesn’t think very much of Bully Ray’s latest hot take

Probably shouldn’t say this is Buh Buh Ray’s “latest” hot take. Like many other wrestling stars of yesteryear (see also: Booker T, Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo), Dudley is a fount of controversial and edgy thoughts designed to get fans talking — and clicking, listening, and #engaging.

Bully Ray, 5 billion years from now, taunting the Sun for being too PC as it expands into a red giant and the Earth is engulfed within its fiery grasp; "you call that heat?!! Back in ECW..." as the atmosphere is stripped from his lungs and the flesh scoured from his bones. — SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) December 13, 2021

But don’t hate the player, hate the game. Especially when you’re a pawn in it, like me.

So let’s say this is a recent hot take from Bully, offered on what he used to call the Twittah masheen ahead of his next regularly scheduled appearance on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio.

I dare someone to be a real fkn heel in the wrestling business right now.



Not an entertaining heel.



Not a heel you “love to hate.”



A heel that commands hatred, draws money and can “make” any face who comes through the curtain.



Talk tomorrow @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) December 13, 2021

Lots of folks have taken the bait responded, bringing up MJF, or Roman Reigns. Pointing out that going back to Gorgeous George, through Ric Flair, the nWo, and even including Ray’s own best work in ECW & TNA, heels that “draw” are often entertaining while being hated.

He got some support from fellow veterans, but not from CM Punk, who doesn’t seem to think much of Bully’s opinion on the topic, and/or his motives in sharing that opinion:

But Dudley showed him, firing back with the dreaded GIF of the person you’re responding to maneuver...

Just another day in the internet wrestling discourse.