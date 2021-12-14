Tony Khan is talking free agents again

No disrespect to Tony Nese and Bobby Fish, but it’s been a little while since AEW made a big splash in the free agent market*.

There are some new names on the market in Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly, and a big kahuna still floating around in Windham “Bray Wyatt” Rotunda. But with a few months until their next PPV, should we expect to see any of those folks debut before Revolution?

With several themed shows coming up in the next few weeks, Tony Khan isn’t saying no. Here’s what he told DAZN when asked if “any fresh faces” will debut on this week’s ‘Winter is Coming’ edition of Dynamite like Sting did last year:

“I’m more than aware that there’s a number of free agents out there, wrestlers I admire too, but I’ve got to say that you just have to keep watching over these next few weeks and not just ‘Winter is Coming.’ “There’s the ‘Holiday Bash’ special from Greensboro, North Carolina, that includes the Christmas Day ‘Rampage.’ We have the last ever episode on TNT followed by the debut episode on TBS. There’s ‘Battle of the Belts’ coming in January. I want AEW to run shows that you just can’t miss, and I think these next few weeks are going to be really exciting for fans of wrestling.”

Promoter’s gonna promote, but this could be a good time to infuse some new blood into the show before the build to the next PPV. And once we get to spring 2022, there will be a whole new crop of talent coming off non-competes (including some women who could really help AEW like Ember Moon, Tegan Nox & Mia Yim), so it might be good to debut some folks now to give each signing a piece of the spotlight.

We’ll see what happens starting tomorrow night...